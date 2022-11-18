Cultural commemoration for the International Day of Flamenco in Vera

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 15:05

Vera is marking International Flamenco Day with performances and exhibitions

A CAPTIVATING cultural programme in Vera will see a packed weekend of celebrations for the International Day of Flamenco, that is set to continue until November 25. Local organisations are uniting to showcase the town’s take on the iconic cultural heritage.

Celebrations get underway on November 18 with a performance entitled ‘Origen’ performed by Juan Diego Sáez and Yolanda Osuna. Another performance will follow on November 19, by Cristina Soler, called ‘Mar de cobre’ and on November 20 by renowned dancer ‘EL FARRU’.

The event on November 25 will round up the celebrations in style with a documentary and photography exhibition about the ‘gitanos’ of Vera and their influence on the art of flamenco. The events on November 25 coincide with the Commemorative Day for Andalucían Gitanos.

The exhibition will be followed by a talk given by D. Manuel Martínez Martínez, a professor at the University of Almería, entitled ‘Pasado y presente del Pueblo Gitano’, also covering the history of flamenco in Vera.

The celebrations coincide with the anniversary of UNESCO assigning flamenco protected status as ‘an intangible element of cultural heritage’ back in 2010.