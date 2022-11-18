El Hacho blaze extinguished by quick-thinking emergency services

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 15:45

Flames and smoke seen in the El Hacho area caused panic before emergency services arrived with a firefighting helicopter

BRAVE firefighters in Vera acted fast to prevent the spread of a forest fire on November 16. A small forest fire broke out in the El Hacho area which caused residents to call the fire brigade.

The fire was rapidly brought under control by the experienced force and entirely extinguished by firefighters from Levante as well as a firefighting Infoca helicopter that was brought in to control the spread of the fire from above. Local police in Vera and the Guardia Civil also contributed to the firefighting effort.

Vera council issued a statement to locals on Wednesday morning praising the local emergency services and asking locals to remain calm now that the situation had been brought under control.

The causes of the fire remain unknown, but residents had initially been concerned as videos circulated on social media showed flames just a few hundred metres away from residential homes. However, 14 forest firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames, restoring calm in the region.