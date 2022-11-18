Flamenco ‘flashmob’ part of Almería’s celebrations for International Day of Flamenco

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 16:49

More than 1000 local school children enjoyed a performance to make International Day of Flamenco

Flamenco SPECTACLE in Almería to celebrate the International Day of Flamenco which took place on November 16. A whole host of groups put on an entertaining programme of dance and cultural activities to celebrate the region’s iconic dance style.

The International Day of Flamenco got off to an early start as more than 1000 local school children gathered in front of the Museo de Almería to watch a special show by the young people at the Kina Jiménez Dance Conservatory.

Later on, at 5pm a flamenco ‘flashmob’ took place at the Mirador de la Rambla to the delight of surprised onlookers, before returning to the Museo de Almería at 7pm. Five other flamenco performances took place in locations around the city on the same day.

Another performance by singer Rocío Segura from the balcony of the Casa de las Mariposas impressed locals and visitors as she attempted to take flamenco back to its roots.

Regional government representative, José Vélez highlighted “the commitment of the Andalucían government to showcase one of the region’s cultural jewels through the rich and varied programme”.