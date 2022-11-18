Golfing goes global in Mijas for International Golf Pairs tournament

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 12:41

A Mijas golf course attracted golfers from 35 countries for an international competition

Global golf lovers arrived in Mijas for a important amateur competition, the International Golf Pairs which was held between November 14 and 18. Golfers from 35 nations and four different continents enjoyed a week of golf and tourism in Mijas’ excellent winter climate.

Mijas golf course, La Cala Resort played host for the five day international meet which also attracted golfing legends such as Manuel Piñero, Costantino Rocca, Ronan Rafferty and Eddie Polland to lead teams. The four star golf resort impressed visiting golfers and spectators with its three greens, golf academy, luxury spa and top class facilities.

Mijas’ local Mayor, José Carlos Martín highlighted the benefits of hosting the tournament for the town saying, “This is part of a venture we have been working on for a while now to stimulate and promote golf tourism in our town”.

Director of the International Golf Pairs competition also highlighted the excellent quality of the facilities in Mijas saying, “This is one of the best golf greens in all of Spain. We were captivated by Mijas’ bid to host in such a beautiful place during a crucial competition year”.