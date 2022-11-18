‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants head to the ‘Scareground’ for the next part of their trial

By Chris King • 18 November 2022 • 1:28

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The ‘Scareground’ was the next part of the two-day ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial, with Mike, Jill, and Owen taking part.

Tonight, Thursday, November 17, saw the second of two days in which the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants were attempting to collect coloured balls to win a beach BBQ for three of them. The campmates had to choose which three would take on the next trial. They plumped for Mike, Owen, and Jill.

All of the celebs left Snake Rock and headed for the jungle clearing where the Scareground was located. Those not taking part had a front-row seat to watch the proceedings. Jill was enclosed in a rotating perspex case where she had to catch the balls as they entered.

She then had to throw them to Mike, who was on a circular spinning ‘Critter Carousel’ covered with bugs. Mike finally had to pass the balls to Owen, whose task was to throw them into a bin. The only problem was, the soap star was attached to a wheel that dipped underwater each time it revolved.

Once the trial was over, Ant and Dec placed all the collected coloured balls into a tombola and drew out three colours. The colours corresponded to the shirts each celeb was wearing. Jill, Matt and Sue won the trip to the beach BBQ.

That left the job of providing food for the camp back at Snake Rock. Babatunde, Owen and Scarlette had to tackle ‘Jungle On Sea’. Owen found himself with his head enclosed in a perspex case full of snakes. Baba ended up in a similar case full of his feared frogs, and Scarlette was accompanied by rats. They performed admirably and won all eight meals for camp.

Matt, Sue, and Jill, were flown to the beach in a helicopter, where they tucked into the most amazing BBQ ever – in their opinion. Their campmates were given eel, which they thoroughly enjoyed.

Two celebs were up for the next trial on Friday 18, called ‘Watery Grave’. The public voted for George and Charlene. Unknown to the contestants, the viewers will be voting to kick one of them out this evening.

___________________________________________________________

