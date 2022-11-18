Inside the new Ireland to Spain ferry which boasts pet-friendly cabins and swanky shops

By Vickie Scullard • 18 November 2022 • 14:53

A Brittany ferry. Credit: Penny Hicks/Shutterstock.com.

A NEW ferry travelling from Ireland to Spain ferry will boast pet-friendly cabins, swanky shops, and Spanish cuisine.

The Brittany Ferries “cruise-ferry” will begin sailing directly from Ireland to Spain twice a week, taking travellers from the southeast location of Rosslare to the northern city of Bilbao.

Named The Salamanca, after the historic Spanish city, the ferry will be able to carry more than 1,000 passengers from the Europort and will permit bikes and dogs to board the vessel, reports Euronews.

Passengers will be able to travel on the 214.5 metre-long ferry directly to Spain on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

The ferry features 343 cabins in total, 22 of which are for those who are travelling with their pet, according to Brittany Ferries.

Those on board can enjoy all the mod cons while they travel the 30-hour journey, spending two nights on board before arriving at Bilbao, a city famed for its iconic Guggenheim Museum.

The 214.5 metre-long ferry will take over the direct route from Rosslare to Bilbao twice a week. And it's quite the journey 👇https://t.co/CxEYWYsi3b — Euronews Travel (@euronewstravel) November 17, 2022

The Salamanca boasts a bar inspired by the city’s central square, and the Azul and Taberna de Tapas restaurant will serve Spanish cuisine.

Children can enjoy the ferry’s playrooms, while adults can take advantage of the shopping boutiques and an exclusive lounge.

The cost of a one-way ticket for two passengers and a car, including reclining seats, will reportedly cost from €232, while those who want a cabin will pay from €342 each way.

A seat will cost from €12 each way, or alternatively a bed in a four-berth cabin costs from €135 each way.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.