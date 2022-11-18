Investigation launched into video of alleged mass execution of Russian soldiers by Ukrainian troops in Luhansk

By Chris King • 18 November 2022 • 20:24

Image of Luhansk People's Republic flag. Credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

An investigation has been launched into the alleged mass execution of Russian soldiers by Ukrainian troops in Luhansk after a video was posted online purportedly showing the incident.

Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Republic of Luhansk, claimed that Ukrainian soldiers carried out the mass execution of Russian prisoners of war in the LPR village of Makiivka in the Svatove Raion of Luhansk.

He accused troops from the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of committing this alleged atrocity. “After the deed in Makiivka the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the VFU will now become the No. 1 target for our servicemen”, Marochko warned TASS today, Friday, November 18.

Earlier today, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the suspected mass execution of captured Russian servicemen by representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported on Friday in the press service of the Investigative Committee, the basis for initiating the case was a video in which the Ukrainian military purportedly shot at least 11 unarmed Russian servicemen who were captured by them on the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

EWN has seen a copy of the video in question, which was posted on various Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels earlier today. One Ukrainian media outlet claimed that the captured Russian soldiers were shot after one of them attempted to fire a weapon at the Ukrainian troops.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.