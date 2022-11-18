Irish pensioner stabbed to death in Spanish holiday resort Benidorm, arrest made

By Vickie Scullard • 18 November 2022 • 12:49

A beach in Benidorm. Credit: Balasioiu Sorin Ionut/Shutterstock.com.

AN Irish pensioner has been stabbed to death in the popular Spanish holiday resort Benidorm.

A British man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the stabbing of the 68-year-old Irishman in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm.

Two men are said to have suffered knife wounds, including the Irishman, who was originally revived at the scene.

The altercation, which happened around 10.30am on Thursday, is said to have taken place in Rincon de Loix – an area dubbed ‘Little England’, in a street called Avenida Estocolmo, a short walk from Benidorm’s famous Levante Beach.

Medical experts confirmed that Irishman was taken to hospital where he has since passed away, Spanish police confirmed.

A second man with stab wounds was also taken to hospital, reports the Irish Mirror.

Local media has described them as a British 62-year-old and an Irish 68-year-old.

#BREAKING Awful news from Spain where an Irish pensioner has been stabbed to death https://t.co/Ifu13ssHcc — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) November 18, 2022

A spokesman for a regional emergency response coordination centre said: “The elder of the two men was very serious and had to be revived at the scene.

“The younger man was less serious but was also taken to hospital with stab wounds.”

According to local police sources, the 62-year-old was arrested at Marina Baixa Hospital in nearby Villajoyosa, but there is no further information about his condition and whether he was under police guard.

The regional emergency coordination centre spokesman said: “The alert received by paramedics was that one man was injured in the street and another inside a property.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and will be making an official statement later today.”

