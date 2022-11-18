Legendary line-up of indie bands announced for Cala Mijas Festival 2023

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 13:03

Cala Mijas Festival announces its 2023 line-up after a first edition with more than 100,000 attendees!

RENOWNED international performers are set to perform at the Cala Mijas festival which will take place in August next year. After enjoying a triumphant first edition earlier this year, the festival announced a thrilling line-up for 2023 ahead of first release tickets going on sale on November 28.

Headliners include indie favourites Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, Arcade Fire, and Foals. The international line-up of world-renowned artists will attract a wide range of musical tourists next August. Tourists can enjoy Mijas’ excellent attractions, while respecting the natural environment, which is a key aim of organisers.

Announcing the headliners at a Madrid press conference on November 16, Mijas Mayor, Josele González expressed excitement saying “After having such a successful first edition, including winning a Revelación festival award the bar has been set very high. We are determined to bring the best of the national and international music scene back to Mijas for the second edition and this line-up does exactly that”.

He added “Being here in Madrid shows the gravity of this festival. This is a unique opportunity to showcase the best of Mijas”.