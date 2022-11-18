The aforementioned press conference was held in connection with the submission to the lower house, at Green’s initiative, of a resolution on control over the spending of funds allocated by Congress for assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the legislators are requesting that the Washington administration provide them with relevant documents and other materials within 14 days regarding the financial and military assistance allocated to Kyiv under US President Joe Biden.

As Green noted, in recent months, billions of dollars have been spent to support Ukraine. “With the money we sent to Ukraine, we could have already secured our border, but we are not doing this”, the politician stressed. She was of course referring to the problem with the flow of illegal migrants on the southern border of the United States.

“We are ignoring the dangers on our border, the crisis for our national security, while we are fully protecting the border of another country, and also waging a proxy war with Russia”, Greene added.

“I think the American people and taxpayers deserve to know why the Biden administration and this Congress (the current Congress has a Democratic majority in both houses) is so interested in funding the defence of Ukraine’s borders, and not in protecting our borders”, she continued.

Regarding the volume of aid allocated to Kyiv, she wondered if Ukraine had now become the 51st US state. “Did you know that we also finance the budget of Ukraine? $11.8 billion goes to help, including direct budgetary support. Question: Is Ukraine now the 51st state of the United States? Is Volodymyr Zelensky in our government?”, asked the Republican.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbas republics for help. The West then imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia and increased arms supplies to Kyiv by billions of dollars, as reported by tass.ru

