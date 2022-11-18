Moscow Mayor Sobyanin insists investments by foreign companies remain in the city after they leave

By Chris King • 18 November 2022 • 2:35
Image of Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69308918
In an interview with RIA Novosti on Thursday, November 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he insisted that the investments of foreign companies that left the capital remained in the city.
He stressed that the withdrawal of foreign investors from the Russian market created opportunities for Russian companies and enterprises. “There is probably nothing good in this, but that is the choice of foreign investors. When they left our sites, their investments remained in the city”, Sobyanin added.
One day previously, Igor Morgulov, the Russian Ambassador to China, said that Chinese companies have a good opportunity to increase the share of their products and develop new niches in the Russian market against the backdrop of the withdrawal of a number of Western enterprises from Russia.
At the same time, at the end of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Western companies have agreements on their return to the Russian market, as reported by gazeta.ru.
Earlier this week, in neighbouring Belarus, President Lukashenko also had a message for foreign businessmen. He warned them that should they attempt to either sell or abandon their enterprises in the country then they could face ‘dire consequences’.
___________________________________________________________
