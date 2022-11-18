Níjar attends congress on Most Beautiful Towns in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 18 November 2022 • 16:14

Representatives from Níjar attended a summit on the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain

Regional acclaim for Níjar as the town was selected to attend a congress on the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain. Representatives from the town council attended the conference on November 12 and 13.

During the conference, other southern towns that have also been distinguished for their beauty discussed the issues facing them in the current climate. Issues discussed include the ‘calima’ dust phenomenon that has affected many of the towns in the past year. Representatives from the towns also discussed cultural heritage and important regional festivals.

The group developed a strategy which it hopes to further develop with collaboration from the Secretary of State for Tourism.

The town was previously selected for the honour of being one of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns’ in Spain due to its varied architecture that has stood the testament of time, including Moorish buildings and town planning, its artisan industries and beautiful backdrop, nestled in the Sierra Alhamilla, 300 metres above sea level. The town’s culture and gastronomy also singled it out for the distinction.