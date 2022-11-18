“Sign my rocket” crowdfunding site raises $684,000 for Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 9:08

Sign my Rocket - Credit beeley.substack.com

“Sign my rocket” the brainchild of a Ukrainian computer scientist has become a major source of much needed funds in the country.

According to El Confidencial on Friday, November 18, the initiative was started after Anton Sokolenko wrote on a rocket to pay tribute to a friend killed in the war.

Solenko now received dedications from all over the world that are written on weapons used against the invading Russian forces. So far more than 3,000 people have paid for their message to be added.

The messages vary enormously from tirades against the Russians to simple ones like “Happy Birthday.” Each message is added to the rocket by a group of soldiers who take photos and videos.

Started a few weeks into the war you can pay as little as $30 for mortar mine or as much as $20,000 for an anti-aircraft missile.

Solenko says what is really interesting is how the weaponry has changed through the war, with what started out as an artillery battle has morphed into one using drones, long range rockets and self-propelled laser guided guns.

Interestingly the orders for messages come from all over the world including Russia resulting in more than $684,000 raised so far. As the war has changed in favour of Ukraine so the interest in sending messages has also grown according to Solenko.

“Sign my Rocket” is just one of the many smart ways Ukraine has used technology to raise support for the country, as it has to let the world know about what is happening.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.