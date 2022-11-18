Town hall pays tribute to Huercal-Overa (Almeria) women with new plaza

By Linda Hall • 18 November 2022 • 17:01

NEW PLAZA: Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez and Equality councillor Maria del Mar Meca.

HUERCAL-OVERA will inaugurate a plaza on November 25 as a tribute to the role of local women.

The new Plaza de la Igualdad (Equality Plaza) is located off the Paseo de la Alameda with access to Adolfo Suarez park, in a project that has been designed by Huercal artist Maria Rosa Martinez.

“This plaza gives prominence to the part played by the women of this town and the province in our journey towards equality,” declared Huercal-Overa’s mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

“Residents will find this striking and attractive project aesthetically pleasing, but it is more important not to forget the reasons for this plaza,” Fernandez said. “Each of its tiles bears a message and is a piece more in the puzzle of Equality.”

Inaugurating the plaza on November 25 will be just one of the activities that Huercal-Overa’s Equality department is organising to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“We have put together a programme with the aim of conveying to our young people the importance of eradicating sexist violence and chauvinism in relationships,” said Equality councillor Maria del Mar Meca.

