Vera (Almeria) Employment Fair was aimed at the 16-30 age group

By Linda Hall • 18 November 2022 • 12:29

: EMPLOYMENT FAIR: Provincial authorities visit the Codeur stand Photo credit: Vera town hall

CODEUR, the company responsible for Vera’s water, was present at the recent Employment Fair held between November 10 and 12.

Organised by Almeria’s Chamber of Commerce and Vera town hall, the event, which attracted more than 50 firms, was aimed at the 16 to 30 age group who were looking for work and were registered with the national Sistema Garantia Juvenil (Youth Guarantee System).

Those attending had the chance of leaving their CVs and learning more about Codeur and the professionals who work for the company, which is partly publicly-owned.

“It was an enriching experience as we could introduce the young people to our work while they were able to get to know us and hand in job applications,” said Vera’s deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia, who is also Codeur’s CEO.

“Our presence at the fair responded to Codeur’s commitment to employability for young people in our municipality and the adjoining area which is included in the company’s strategy of corporate responsibility,” Garcia added.

“Companies and the administrations need to encourage events like these and help the young unemployed to enter the job market.”

