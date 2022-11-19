BREAKING UPDATE: Watch footage of the gas explosion in Russia Close
Ayatollah Khomeini’s home set on fire by protestors in Markazi, Iran

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 18:31

Image of protestors in Iran. Credit Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

Ayatollah Khomeini’s childhood home was targeted and set on fire as unrest continued in Iran.

 

As unrest continues in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini’s childhood home was targeted and set on fire by protestors on Friday, November 18. Located in the city of Khomein, in the western province of Markazi, the house had been transformed into the Khomeini House Museum. 

More than two months after the death in the custody of Iran’s morality police of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, tensions in the country are still high. A group of angry protestors had marched into the museum, with images and videos posted online showing part of the building subsequently being set on fire. 

As the flames engulfed the structure, hundreds of people can be seen cheering and celebrating as the museum burned. It houses relics from the reign and childhood of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s founder.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the arson attack on the facility never occurred. They chose instead to promote the fact that: “The doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public”. The incident was confirmed by Reuters though, who said the location of the online video footage had been verified.

At least five people accused of being linked to the recent protests have been sentenced to death, as confirmed earlier this week by Iranian judiciary officials. According to foreign-based human rights organisations, since the start of the protests, an estimated 400 people have lost their lives.

Iranian media outlets reported on Thursday 17 that during clashes with protestors, at least five members of the security forces were killed. Similarly, on Tuesday 15, in three separate cities, at least three more protestors were reported to have been killed, as reported by independent.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

