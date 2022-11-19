By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 21:31

Police units responding to reports of suspected shooter and bomb threat at SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Police units from the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department have responded to reports of a suspected shooter and possible bomb threat in the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police units are reported to have responded this afternoon, Saturday, November 19, to reports of a suspected shooter in the SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina.

A post from the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed the presence of police units and other emergency vehicles at the scene. They added that it was not possible to confirm whether shots had been fired but that the Mall was being evacuated as a precaution, as reported by atlasone.app.

There are no reports of any injuries and the police are also said to be investigating a possible bomb threat.

First responder presence at Southpark Mall https://t.co/3H0nqnlnn4 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 19, 2022

BREAKING: Big incident at SouthPark Mall. Scores of cops and other emergency vehicles are at the mall. Backside of mall is main spot. Stores inside are lockdowned. Police are investigating whether a shooting has occurred & for a potential bomb threat. No word yet on any injuries — Brett Jensen WBT News (@Brett_Jensen) November 19, 2022

DEVELOPING: Police and multiple ambulances are on scene at South Park mall in Charlotte, North Carolina; unclear what happened. — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) November 19, 2022

DEVELOPING: Unconfirmed reports shows:

–

Several people were injured when people were evacuated.

–

A fight led to a man yelling “GUN!” causing panic at South Park Mall.

–

Units were sent for a possible bomb threat.

–

No shots were believed to be fired. — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) November 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

