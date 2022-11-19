BREAKING UPDATE: Watch footage of the gas explosion in Russia Close
By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 21:31

Police units from the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department have responded to reports of a suspected shooter and possible bomb threat in the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

Police units are reported to have responded this afternoon, Saturday, November 19, to reports of a suspected shooter in the SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina.

A post from the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed the presence of police units and other emergency vehicles at the scene. They added that it was not possible to confirm whether shots had been fired but that the Mall was being evacuated as a precaution, as reported by atlasone.app.

There are no reports of any injuries and the police are also said to be investigating a possible bomb threat.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

