The Ukrainian troops who allegedly executed Russian prisoners of war in Luhansk deserve ‘biblical punishment ‘insisted Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, on Friday, November 18, called for the Ukrainian troops who allegedly executed Russian prisoners of war in the Luhansk region to receive ‘biblical punishment’.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, he noted that the ‘b*****ds’ who shot the Russians should suffer ‘pure punishment’, even if it takes years to find them.



“I was taught criminal law at the university years ago. I was told that criminal punishment consists of two elements: punishment, on the one hand, and conditions for the correction and re-education of the guilty person, on the other. And only the death penalty is pure punishment for obvious reasons. The principle of ‘life for life’ has been known since Old Testament times (Leviticus 24:20)”, he wrote.

On November 18, two videos of the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in the village of Makiivka were published on the internet. In the first video, the soldiers are seen being taken out of a building, and in the second, their corpses are shown.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, declared that only animals that deserve the death penalty could do such a thing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense declared that no one can present this crime as a ‘tragic exception’. This is a common practice for the Kyiv regime the department indicated, but in the end, the President of Ukraine and his henchmen will answer for all the killed prisoners.

A criminal case into the incident has already been opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia. The department stressed that military investigators are already taking steps to identify all those involved in filming this massacre, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

