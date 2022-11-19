Driver breaks the world breathalyser record twice in one year

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 November 2022 • 8:08

The breathalyser result - Credit Rio Negro police

A driver in Argentina has broken the world breathalyser record for the second time, this time recording 6.26 grams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.

According to news site 20minutos on Saturday, November 19, the young driver broke the record for the first time back in March when he recorded 5.79 grams of alcohol per litre of air exhaled.

The driver, who hails from the town of Plottier in the province of Neuquén, in the centre of the country, was breathalysed after he drove his car into a ditch. Although he had injuries he refused to be treated or taken to hospital.

Police in General Roca, Río Negro, had been notified about a driver who was behaving strangely, following up the report they found the young man and his car in the ditch. They then proceeded to breathalyse him.

Officers said the driver was so drunk that he could not stand up and was struggling to speak, instead making incoherent jumbled half sentences.

To give you an idea of how much alcohol the young man had in his blood, the UK allows for up to 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of air. That’s the equivalent of 0.35 grams per litre of air exhaled, which means the driver concerned would have been more than 20 times over the limit.

No further information has been provided on the driver or even how he was behind the wheel given his previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Breaking the world breathalyser record twice in one year is not the sort of record that you want or would be proud of.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.