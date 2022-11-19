Elche (Alicante) city hall’s Cooperation department stresses the convenience of loos

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 15:37

MARIOLA GALIANA: Elche’s Cooperation councillor visited the World Toilet Day installation Photo credit: Elche city hall

THREE lavatories graced Elche’s Plaza de Baix on November 18, ready to celebrate the UN’s World Toilet Day on November 19.

The loos were given pride of place by Elche city hall to bring home the fact that 45 million people worldwide have no access to running water and lack a sewage system.

The moment that anyone sits on one of the Elche toilets, they hear a series of messages, telling them amongst other things, “This lavatory means health, education and safety.”

Elche’s Cooperation councillor Mariola Galiana, who was one of the first people to try out the loos, stressed the importance of main drainage. Its lack was still responsible for serious illnesses that could result in death she said.

Galiana also quoted municipal records which revealed that until the 1960s there were still many Elche homes without an indoor toilet.

The three loos have now been moved to Plaza de las Chimeneas, near the offices of city hall’s Cooperation department, and will remain there until November 29.

