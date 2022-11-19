Elche (Alicante) city hall’s Cooperation department stresses the convenience of loos

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 15:37
MARIOLA GALIANA: Elche’s Cooperation councillor visited the World Toilet Day installation
Photo credit: Elche city hall
The loos were given pride of place by Elche city hall to bring home the fact that 45 million people worldwide have no access to running water and lack a sewage system.
The moment that anyone sits on one of the Elche toilets, they hear a series of messages, telling them amongst other things, “This lavatory means health, education and safety.”
Elche’s Cooperation councillor Mariola Galiana, who was one of the first people to try out the loos, stressed the importance of main drainage. Its lack was still responsible for serious illnesses that could result in death she said.
Galiana also quoted municipal records which revealed that until the 1960s there were still many Elche homes without an indoor toilet.
The three loos have now been moved to Plaza de las Chimeneas, near the offices of city hall’s Cooperation department, and will remain there until November 29.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.