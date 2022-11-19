Fitness concerns over Lionel Messi on eve of 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 20:11

Image of PSG and Argentina striker Lionel Messi. Credit: Paolo Bona/Shutterstock.com

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi trained separately from the rest of the World Cup squad sparking concerns about his fitness for the tournament.

Argentina kicks off their 2022 World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21, with a match against Saudi Arabia. Concerns were raised today, Saturday 19, over the fitness of the team’s captain and talisman, the legendary footballer, Lionel Messi.

Just as he did yesterday, Friday 18, Messi trained separately from 23 other members of Lionel Scaloni’s main squad again today at the facilities of the University of Qatar.

There have been no official reports from the Argentinian camp to suggest that the player is a doubt for the first game of the tournament. Maybe he is just being given the opportunity of not risking unnecessary injuries by not taking part in the full training camp.

In what will presumably be his last World Cup, nobody can blame Lionel Messi if he is shielding himself prior to the games starting. The PSG star initially trained indoors, alongside Lisandro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios.

He eventually went out onto the pitch, accompanied by Daniel Martinez, one of the national team’s doctors. For 15 minutes the AFA medic put Messi through a session of mainly jogging and stretching exercises. Messi subsequently joined six other players for special recovery work in the gym, as reported by 20minutos.es.

