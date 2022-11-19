By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 2:33

Former Coronation Street actress unveiled as Doctor Who's new companion.

18-year-old Millie Gibson, the former Coronation Street actress will take on the coveted role of Doctor Who’s companion when the new series hits our screens in 2023.

Millie Gibson, the 18-year-old former Coronation Street actress was introduced last night, Friday, November 18, as Doctor Who’s latest space-travelling companion.

During BBC One’s Children In Need extravaganza, Millie stepped out of the iconic Tardis to be confronted by the show’s presenters, Jason Manford and Mel Giedroyc.

“It’s insane. I’m so honoured that I was considered for an audition. I just hope I can make you all happy and fill the boots of the other companions”, she told them excitedly. Her character will be called Ruby Sunday she added, joking that she wasn’t sure whether it was spelt “Sundae like the ice cream”, or the day of the week.

The young actress was last seen playing Kelly Neelan on the Weatherfield cobbles in September. After three years on the Street it was announced back in August that she would be leaving the long-running ITV soap.

Since the sci-fi series was revived back in 2005, the Doctor has had an impressive list of sidekicks. They included Bradley Walsh, Catherine Tate, and Billie Piper. Millie will appear on television screens in 2023 when the show returns with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking the lead as the 15th Doctor.

