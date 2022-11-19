German government and banks prepare for possible power outages

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 17:44

Image of the Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament. Credit: canadastock/Shutterstock.com

Measures are being prepared by the German government and banks to deal with possible power outages in the country this winter.

The German government, the federal bank, and representatives of the financial industry have decided to prepare for possible power outages in the country this winter. As a result, they are developing possible scenarios to deal with such events, as reported today, Saturday, November 19, by Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten.

Among the possible measures will be a restriction on the issuance of cash to the population. In addition, a daily limit on the withdrawal of cash through terminals can be set. This must be done to avoid a shortage of cash in circulation.

The publication indicated that BaFin, the financial market watchdog, is also involved in the planning. Therefore, the difficult situation with energy prices has led to the fact that all authorities have joined in the work to pan the distribution and spending of cash, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Earlier today, Ralf Tiesler, the head of the German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), predicted short-term power outages this winter.

As the German civil servant added, power failures will be associated with a lack of energy resources and with “targeted periodic disconnection of networks by operators”. The latter will be carried out in order to prevent threats in the operation of networks.

Prior to this, Die Stimme Berlins reported that during power outages in Berlin, people would only have enough drinking water for 36 hours.

