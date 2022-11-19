Guess store on alert as Banksy suggests people should shoplift there.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 November 2022 • 10:20

A London Guess store is on alert after the famed artist Banksy suggested on Instagram that people should shoplift there.

By Saturday, November 19 more than 1.3 million had liked his post with many commenting that the post is probably the most publicity the store will ever get.

Others suggested that maybe it is a ploy by the artist and the company to raise awareness of the brand, whilst other said they did not think he would stoop that low.

The situation arose after the Guess store used his image in their shop window with the tagline: “Guess x Brandalised with graffiti by Banksy.”

In response Banksy said that the company did not have his approval to use the image or his name.

The post said: “Attention all Shoplifters: Please go to Guess on Regent Street.

“They helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?”

Guess had previously announced a Banksy inspired collection, which Creative Director Paul Marciano launched saying: “Banksy’s graffiti has had a phenomenal impact that resonates throughout popular culture.”

He added in his press release that the collection was a way for fashion to thank the artist and was created in collaboration with Brandalised, whose mission is to “offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectibles.”

Brandalised sells numerous products with Banksy motifs, the assumption being that the company is licensed to do so.

Banksy hit the news recently for creating artworks in war torn Ukraine, has put the Guess store on alert with his shoplifting call.

