‘It’s hell’ say fans critical of unfinished World Cup accommodation

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 November 2022 • 12:29

Qatar World Cup accommodation – Twitter @WhitehartLiz

“It’s hell” the verdict of England fans who taken to social media to criticise World Cup organisers over the state of their accommodation in Qatar.

Fans who have taken to social media on Saturday, November 19 say that the area is like a building site with unfinished areas and heaps of rubble, as well as ripped up turf and abandoned building equipment.

Fans are being charged as much as £185 a night to stay in containers that are lined up on unfinished sites, which were supposed to offer fitness centres, outdoor cinemas and tennis courts. Instead, what is there are just a few items of fitness equipment that in no way suffices for the number of people being housed.

Fans have also complained that the soulless containers are fitted with air conditioners that are too noisy to be left on, but even when used are not strong enough to cool the units.

The cheap accommodation for the Qatar World Cup pic.twitter.com/UgpiyoCrw0 — White Hart Liz (@WhiteHartLiz) November 15, 2022

A TikTok post a fan said: “This is what £185 a night gets you in the Qatar World Cup fan village. Good luck getting any rest.

“The noise of the air conditioner [that doesn’t keep the container cool during the day] helps drown out the rest of the racket.”

Two builders the Times spoke to said: “The aircon in the cabin barely works and sounds like a (fighter jet) is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You can’t have it on at night because it is so noisy.

“They beds are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor, I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare.

This really is going to be the worst World Cup ever isn't it? Fake fans Allegations of bribery for the opening game Players missing a world Cup because of 2 week injuries due to timing of it Fan accommodation which are essentially gazebos 2 days out… Booze Ban#WorldCup — D.T. (@DannyTracey_) November 18, 2022

The complaints come on the same day that the “out of touch” president of FIFA launched a tirade attacking the West and western media for its hypocritical approach to Qatar and its human rights record.

His tirade won’t go down well with fans who have described accommodation provided by the host country as “It’s hell” especially when considered against the special treatment of FIFA officials and the luxury in which they are being hosted.

