Main drainage improvements are in the pipeline for Playa Flamenca (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 19:12

PHASED OUT: Sewage pipes will be removed from Rambla de Las Estacas Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA city hall will spend €800,000 on replacing sewage pipes along the Rambla de las Estacas streambed in Playa Flamenca.

This can start now that the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), which controls the area’s watercourses, has finally approved the project, Infrastructure councillor Angel Noguera announced.

“Negotiations began in 2016 although no further steps could be taken until CHS authorisation arrived,” Noguera said.

“The passage of time and large quantities of water flowing down the Rambla during periods of heavy rain has exposed some sections of the sewage pipes, which led to damage needing repairs,” Noguera said.

The councillor revealed that agreement had also been reached with property-owners from the adjoining urbanisation to acquire the necessary land for re-siting the pipes.

Once the new section is in place, the existing Rambla de las Estacas pipes between the golf club access road and the Tajo-Segura irrigation pipeline can be put out of service.

Modifying the main drainage route involves installing two pumping stations that will send the wastewater to the Calle Canyon Hills collector sewer. New pipes and pumps will also send wastewater from adjoining urbanisations to the same sewer, Noguera said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.