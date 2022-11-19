New telephone mast a must for Gran Alacant (Alicante) mobile coverage

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 12:45

MOBILE MAST: Still not giving coverage to Gran Alacant Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA town hall called on Telefonica to finish installing the mast providing mobile coverage for Gran Alacant.

“Telefonica must respond to the needs of the area, where 8,000 people are affected,” said Oscar Valenzuela, councillor responsible for Gran Alacant.

“The town completed its part five months ago, and it is now up to the company to finish installing the antenna.”

The councillor explained that although the mast was erected on April 28, the town hall did not receive Telefonica’s request to install fibre optics and equipment until July 23.

“As everybody knows, a town hall byelaw does not allow construction work in July and August and this would have meant closing Avenida de Noruega ,” Valenzuela said.

“Nevertheless we are in November and nothing has been done. First they told us they were short of materials and later they failed to specify a date, although the town hall has continued to insist on the area’s need for coverage.”

Many Gran Alacant families were affected, the councillor added. “They are at a serious disadvantage, with difficulties at work or in a medical emergency,” he said.

