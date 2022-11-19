Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of 12 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 21:55

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

Ukrainian forces have been accused by Russia of firing 12 missiles at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, speaking this evening, Saturday, November 19, with the Russia-24 TV channel, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of carrying out 12 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to Karchaa, in the period between 17:15pm and 17:41pm, Ukrainian troops launched 12 missile strikes on the perimeter of the ZNPP. “The blow was really massive”, Karchaa specified, noting that no strikes had been made on the ZNPP itself since the end of September.

Six missiles hit the spray pool claimed Karchaa, which is part of the station’s cooling system. Another two landed in the square of the dry storage of nuclear waste, and three more hit the checkpoint-2 area.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that the Russian side would continue to communicate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This comes after the organisation called on Russia to abandon its claims to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Prior to this, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on Russia to leave the ZNPP. The IAEA resolution also stated that no traces of the manufacture of a ‘dirty bomb’ had been found in Ukraine.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, later insisted that the resolution calling on Russia to abandon the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was biased and politically motivated, as reported by gazeta.ru.

