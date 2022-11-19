Scratch and win in Orihuela (Alicante) on November 24 and 25

By Linda Hall • 19 November 2022 • 18:04

ORIHUELA OFFER: Virtual scratch cards on November 24 and 25 Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA shoppers, already out in force for Black Friday bargains, can win up to €50 with virtual scratch cards.

“All the shops will have special offers that people can make the most of as they start their Christmas shopping,” said city hall’s Commerce councillor Maria Garcia .

Accompanied by Pablo Estruch, vice-president of the ACMO shop owners’ association, she explained that on November 24 and 25, shoppers spending more than €10 will be able to “scratch” a virtual card via a mobile phone app available in participating businesses.

In all, €4,000 will be handed out in €20 and €50 cheques that winners can later collect at the ACMO office.

“These can then be spent in Orihuela shops,” Garcia said, adding that shoppers could also put the cheques towards the cost of items exceeding their value.

“This is very important for local commerce,” Estruch said. “We hope it will encourage people to spend more and shop here instead of visiting the big shopping centres or buying online.”

