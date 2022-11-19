Spain’s Tax Agency announces it will ignore debts below a certain amount

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 19:37

Image of euro notes and coins. Credit: LiliGraphie/Shutterstock.com

Debts below a certain amount that cost more to recover than they are worth will no longer be chased by Spain’s Tax Agency.

Spain’s Tax Agency is famous for being relentless when it comes to collecting the debts that citizens contract with the Treasury. But when it comes to small amounts, the Treasury will be more benevolent in the future.

As stated in the Official State Gazette, debts contracted as of June 1, 2022, and those that are less than three euros, will be filed by the Tax Agency.

This measure will enter into force next Wednesday, November 30. As explained by the Treasury, this measure has been decided to be taken for ‘strictly economic’ reasons, given that its amount is ‘insufficient’ to cover the cost that its collection incurs.

In other words, and as reported by the Noticias Trabajo portal, it is not profitable for the Tax Agency to pursue these debts, so future actions that imply ‘zero benefit’ for the Public Treasury will be rejected.

Specifically, according to the Ministry, the Treasury will desist from collecting ‘liquidations whose levy generates costs greater than the resources that could potentially be derived from those’, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.