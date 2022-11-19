Spain’s Tax Agency announces it will ignore debts below a certain amount

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 19:37
Image of euro notes and coins. Credit: LiliGraphie/Shutterstock.com
Spain’s Tax Agency is famous for being relentless when it comes to collecting the debts that citizens contract with the Treasury. But when it comes to small amounts, the Treasury will be more benevolent in the future.
As stated in the Official State Gazette, debts contracted as of June 1, 2022, and those that are less than three euros, will be filed by the Tax Agency.
This measure will enter into force next Wednesday, November 30. As explained by the Treasury, this measure has been decided to be taken for ‘strictly economic’ reasons, given that its amount is ‘insufficient’ to cover the cost that its collection incurs.
In other words, and as reported by the Noticias Trabajo portal, it is not profitable for the Tax Agency to pursue these debts, so future actions that imply ‘zero benefit’ for the Public Treasury will be rejected.
Specifically, according to the Ministry, the Treasury will desist from collecting ‘liquidations whose levy generates costs greater than the resources that could potentially be derived from those’, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.