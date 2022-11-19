The success of Polkadot and Uniswap to be replicated by Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 19 November 2022 • 11:22

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project that is currently in presale. Although it is yet to launch, so far it has had a successful presale and seems to be continuing to progress further. As a new, high-potential project, it seems as if it will be following the success of Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI).

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is an open-source multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of blockchains. It allows blockchains to be interoperable with one another as Polkadot facilitates the cross-chain transfer of different types of data. Focusing heavily on decentralisation, Polkadot provides a platform that is controlled by its users.

Launched in 2020, Polkadot has done exceptionally well in the market and has seen big success during its time. Slowly rising over the years and proving itself as a beneficial cryptocurrency, DOT is currently ranked 12th by market capitalisation.

The reason for Polkadot’s success is credited due to its strength as a cryptocurrency as well as standing out in the oversaturated market. Only two years old, Polkadot has the potential to grow even further in the upcoming years.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is a decentralised trading protocol and is known for its role in facilitating the automated trading of DeFi tokens. Currently, Uniswap is one of the largest crypto exchange platforms as it supports various new projects as well.

Although Uniswap launched in 2018, it gained more popularity this year due to the DeFi phenomenon. Many crypto users now focus on decentralisation as this seems to be a new way forward for finance.

At the time of writing, UNI is ranked 17th by market capitalisation and has the potential to grow even further in the future.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a new project that is set to enter the market soon. At the time of writing, Big Eyes Coin is in stage six of presale and has raised almost $10 million so far. As a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin has been doing exceptionally well and is predicted to continue on this path after its official launch.

Big Eyes has a clear plan in place for what is to come including NFTs, a merch store, giveaways, and more.

With a strong community of users already supporting Big Eyes Coin, users can predict that Big Eyes will follow a similar path as Polkadot and Uniswap did. As these two projects are still fairly new, they have gradually risen to be in the top 20 cryptocurrencies, which is what many are expecting from Big Eyes Coin.

From what users can see from Big Eyes Coin currently, it is promising for it to become a user-friendly platform that provides them with ease and unique features whilst providing them with rewards. Big Eyes Coin is currently having a $250k giveaway (in BIG tokens) to reward its community. Learn more about this giveaway here.

Whilst there is no certainty when it comes to crypto, Big Eyes Coin does have the potential for high levels of success. It is best to conduct thorough research before making any decisions as the crypto market is constantly changing.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido