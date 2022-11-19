UK to provide Ukraine additional £50 million defence aid package

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 November 2022 • 15:54

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky - Credit [email protected] RishiSunak

The UK is to provide Ukraine with a £50 million defence aid package following a surprise visit to the country by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski on Saturday, November 19, Sunak said: “We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead.0.

The first visit to the region by Sunak since taking office reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine and gave the leader the chance to see first-hand the situation in the war-torn country.

Sunak received an invitation in October to visit and to strengthen what Zelensky descried online as: “Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies.

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

Thank you, @RishiSunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom 🇺🇦🇬🇧 https://t.co/9oFfswxp3K — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 19, 2022

The visit and the aid package follow just days after the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt was criticised by his own party for presenting a budget of high taxes and low growth.

Whilst many acknowledge the financial situation in the UK is not good, few agree on the way out of the predicament which has seen the former finance minister cut amongst other things, the aid budget.

The new package will see 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability, sent to the Ukraine.

The announcement that the UK will provide Ukraine with a £50 million defence aid package follows the more than 1,000 new anti-air missiles announced by the Defence Secretary earlier this month.

