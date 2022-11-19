By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 3:19

Image of Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru. Credit: Google maps - Virginia Candon Sanchez

A tragic accident on an airport runway in Lima, Peru, saw an aircraft collide with a fire engine, reportedly killing two of its occupants.

A tragic accident occurred at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, the capital of Peru, on Friday, November 18. As a LATAM Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft was speeding down the runway during takeoff, it suddenly collided with a fire engine and burst into flames.

It is not known why the fire appliance was driving on the runway at the time of impact. In a video of the incident posted online, it looks like its driver attempted to take evasive action at the last moment as the plane approached. The vehicle can be seen veering to one side in what looked like an attempt to avoid making contact.



According to local media, two firefighters were killed in the collision. No passengers on the plane were injured. “Unfortunately, two aeronautical firefighters have died”, confirmed fire brigade commander, Luis Ponce.

Lima Airport Partners, which handles the airport’s operations reported that the facility had been temporarily closed after the incident. The aircraft was due to fly from Lima to the city of Juliaca in the San Roman province of southern Peru.

#Peru Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima is closed following an accident. You should check with your airline if your travel plans are affected.https://t.co/YKUqN2zlvu pic.twitter.com/PVO8i0BaTF — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) November 18, 2022

