30,000 cruise passengers will visit Alicante in the last two months of 2022

By Anna Ellis • 20 November 2022 • 14:08

Image: Alicante City Council

The month of November has been positive in terms of the arrival of cruise ships with eight ships that have already visited Alicante or will do so before the end of the month.

This will generate an economic impact of around €1.4M and will reach €2M if the two cruise ships that will arrive in December are added into the equation.

“These cruise ships contribute to the de-seasonalisation of tourism in the city”, according to the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.

At the moment, the cruise ship calendar for 2023 foresees the arrival of 80 ships after the MSC Cruceros shipping company doubled its commitment to the city as a port of embarkation after the good results obtained this year.

The expenditure of cruise passengers who call at the city is mainly divided between restaurants, shops and excursions. The average expenditure in the case of stopovers amounts to around €70 euros per visitor per day.

