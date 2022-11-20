Alicante’s airport expects pre-COVID traffic recovery to happen sooner than anticipated

By Anna Ellis • 20 November 2022 • 13:52

Image: AENA

The Spanish Airports and Air Navigation group (AENA) expect to recover the pre-pandemic traffic levels in 2024 (about 275 million passengers), ahead of the initial estimate.

The number of travellers in its network in Spain is expected to be a whopping 300 million by the end of the period covered by the Plan.

This recovery is already underway and is taking place across the AENA network without the operational problems severely impacting other European airports where the recovery figures are lower.

AENA’s CEO, Maurici Lucena, confirmed: “This growing traffic will be managed at the quality levels that have successfully been delivered throughout the challenging summer of 2022”.

“Spain’s recovery has been more robust than at our European peers’ Airports. Any disruption we have suffered has partially been driven by the operational problems suffered in the European sector.”

Maurici added: “The role of Spain as a tourist engine has enabled us to manage and develop coordination tools that have been key to solving the problems that have arisen through the pandemic and its effects.”

