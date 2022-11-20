Alicante’s Diputacion provincial council will help out all round in 2023

By Linda Hall • 20 November 2022 • 15:36

DIPUTACION HELP: Provincial council president announces a 2023 Emergency Fund Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

CARLOS MAZON, the Diputacion provincial council’s president, unveiled a €115 million emergency fund to counter increased energy and food costs.

This would be available during the first four months of 2023, Mazon said.

Of this, €20 million will be assigned to another Shopping Voucher initiative, €2 million more than the successful 2022 campaign.

Aid for the self-employed, businesses and professionals fighting the energy crisis would rise from this year’s €9 million to €15 million, Mazon announced.

A specific €5 million allowance will be set aside to help the self-employed as well medium and small business owners pay the rent on their premises.

“This Emergency Fund will have a pronounced social character, as we shall continue to assist town halls in covering the cost of social spending generated by the pandemic,” the Diputacion president said. “This allocation will rise from €9 million to €15 million.”

The Diputacion’s Plan+Cerca, a grants scheme for all municipalities which town halls can use as they wish, would rise to €40 million next year, €4 million more than in 2022. “This will make the smallest municipalities a priority, with depopulation a deciding factor,” Mazon added.

“We want to provide our town halls with opportunities and resources when these are most-needed as they cope with the social and economic effects of the Covid 19 crisis,” he said.

“I fight for my province each day, I’ve done that all my life and will continue doing so wherever I am,” he declared. “I am a convinced provincialist and I am sure that the Valencian Community will be a much better place with an Alicante province that is stronger and more insistent.”

