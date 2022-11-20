All political parties and unions demand fairer funding for Alicante province

By Linda Hall • 20 November 2022 • 13:16

UNITED FRONT: Parties and unions demand fairer funding for Alicante province on November 18 Photo credit: Plataforma per un Finançament Just

ALL political parties and the unions took part in the Alicante City demonstration calling for fairer funding on November 18.

They united – temporarily – as the Plataforma per un Finançament Just, calling on the central government for more investment in Alicante province. The parties, unions and the public agree that this is currently not proportionate to Alicante’s size or its contribution to the national economy.

Carlos Mazon, president of the Diputacion provincial council and regional president of the Partido Popular emphasised his support for “any demand that favours our territory and our defence.”

Mazon stressed the need for unity, which provided him with the opportunity of drawing attention to the absence of the regional president Ximo Puig who had returned to Valencia for a meeting with Yolanda Diaz, one of the Spanish government’s three vice-presidents.

The Consell – the regional government’s equivalent to a Cabinet – was nevertheless out in force, including Ana Barcelo, who headed the Health department during the pandemic and is the PSOE’s candidate for Alicante City mayor in next May’s local elections.

Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez, also from the PSOE party was present, reminding the central government that an overhaul of the present financing system was essential.

