By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 17:00

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate marks Twitter return with 'epic' picture with football icons. Image: @cobratate/Twitter

CONTROVERSIAL influencer Andrew Tate, who was recently reported to have converted to Islam, marked the end of his Twitter ban by ‘posing’ with football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andrew Tate posted a superimposed picture of himself with Messi and Ronaldo after being reinstated on Twitter by Elon Musk, who also unblocked former US President Donald Trump.

The picture of Tate posing alongside the football greats comes after Messi and Ronaldo appeared together for the first time together in an advert.

In the picture for Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign, the two footballing legends are playing chess.

The photo, which has already among the most-liked Instagram posts, appears alongside the caption: “Victory is a State of Mind,” and shows Messi and Ronaldo playing chess on a checkered Louis Vuitton suitcase.

However, in Tate’s picture, the former kickboxer and Big Brother star stands in the background while the international footballers play chess.

People commented on the picture.

“Epic,” one person wrote.

Epic https://t.co/JWxBaTRhq3 — Bruce | The Ecom Life (@theecomlife) November 20, 2022

“Boss,” another said.

While another said: “TOP G TOP 3”

TOP G TOP 3 https://t.co/7xmjK4Gd84 — UNFUNNY ARCHIT (@Unfunny_Archit) November 20, 2022

“This was the original photo,” one person joked.

This was the original photo https://t.co/HAKpzHTGP0 — yeah (@jhizz) November 20, 2022

However, the picture faced criticism from Twitter users.

“Cringeeeee,” one wrote.

While another person wrote: “For a guy who’s all about being alpha, it’s really hilarious that he’s photoshopping himself in a picture of two other men.”

for a guy who's all about being alpha, it's really hilarious that he's photoshopping himself in a picture of two other men https://t.co/pohxG7Vi9K — Ashhhhh (@raidenchokeme) November 20, 2022

“This is so corny and embarrassing 😭” another said.

This is so corny and embarrassing 😭 https://t.co/bOC9MhfCn4 — 🅲🆁🅴🅴 (@Hakarisupremacy) November 20, 2022

