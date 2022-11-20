Average price of electricity in Spain DROPS substantially on Monday, November 21

By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 21:20

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Monday, November 21, the average price of electricity in Spain will drop by 21.61 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by another 21.61 per cent on Monday, November 21, compared to this Sunday 20. Specifically, it will stand at €69.56/MWh.

According to provisional data from the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €80.64/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 9am and 10am, at €101.84/MWh, while the minimum for the day will drop to €50.70/MWh between 4am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €-11.08/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

