Bargain parking is almost a reality for residents and visitors to Marbella

20 November 2022

Image: Marbella City Council

The underground car park in Calle Doha, in the Divina Pastora neighbourhood, is already 50 per cent complete

The Mayoress, Angeles Munoz, who visited the site on Sunday, November 20, recalled that the 167 parking spaces that will be created with the new infrastructure, which will cost €1 a day, will respond to “one of the main demands of the area”.

The mayoress reiterated: “The aim of the future facility, with which we have added more than 1,200 parking units so far during this term of office in the municipality, is to provide a service for the residents of the neighbourhood and at the same time encourage the rotation of vehicles to favour the surrounding businesses.”

“It is an infrastructure that will have exclusive parking spaces for people with reduced mobility and motorbikes, as well as pre-installation for charging electric vehicles.”

She added: “As for the development of the work, the foundation slab, which distributes the weight of the building, is already 65 per cent complete and the formwork work on floor -1 is at 50 per cent. In total, the surface area of the work exceeds 2,000 square metres and the ground has been lowered to an average depth of 8 metres.”

Finally, the mayoress confirmed: “Once the work is completed, the park and garden area that previously existed will be replaced.”

