By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 8:36

Belarus President Lukashenko thanks Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia for his "tireless work". Image: Ververidis Vasilis/Shutterstock.com

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko praised Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on his birthday, as reported on Sunday, November 20.

Lukashenko was quick to praise Patriarch Kirill on his birthday, noting that the Russian Orthodox Church has faced a difficult time at a time of struggle for basic human values.

“Your archpastoral ministry of the Russian Orthodox Church fell at a difficult time for the entire planet, when the main universal values – readiness to fight for the just cause, protect the homeland, the faith of fathers and the future of children – have taken on special significance,” the President on Belarus said on November 20.

Lukashenko also stressed that “against this background, the high authority, the wise word and the prayerful help of the Patriarch is an unshakable moral guide for all Orthodox believers, which strengthens the millennial traditions of Christianity in their hearts.”

The President of Belarus thanked Patriarch Kirill for his “tireless work, which gives people the strength to support each other, maintaining spiritual and cultural unity, and wished him good health and inexhaustible energy in his service for the benefit of the Church and the whole Orthodox world.”

Lukashenko recently wished the people of Spain good health, peace, stability, and prosperity on the country’s National Day on Wednesday, October 12.

Lukashenko said at the time that “diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 30 years ago and Spain is a country with rich history and unique culture, kind and hospitable people.”

“I hope that in spite of the geographical distance and the complicated geopolitical situation, the Republic of Belarus and the Kingdom of Spain will remain good partners and will preserve the mutual interest in the maintenance and development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two nations,” the President also said.

