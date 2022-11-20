By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:31

BREAKING: Early reports of an explosion in Madrid, Spain. Image: @lore_ab91/Twitter

IMAGES of what appears to be the aftermath of an explosion in Spain’s capital of Madrid circulated on social media on Sunday, November 20.

Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis wrote on Twitter: “Reports that some people have said that there was an explosion or some sort following a fire in Madrid, Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet.”

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that some people have said that there was a explosion or some sort following a fire in #Madrid, #Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet. pic.twitter.com/MNZdF2Xf23 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 20, 2022

Twitter user @lore_ab91 wrote: “What has happened in Madrid near Atocha? #madrid #atocha #explosion @MADRID @policiademadrid.”

The news comes after a seven-year-old boy died following an explosion in the Madrid town of Alcorcón.

The explosion, which happened on the evening of Thursday, October 6, resulted in the boy’s death and serious injuries to his brother and their mother.

