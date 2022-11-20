BREAKING: Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump to Twitter following an online poll by users Close
BREAKING: Early reports of an explosion in Madrid, Spain

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:31

BREAKING: Early reports of an explosion in Madrid, Spain. Image: @lore_ab91/Twitter

IMAGES of what appears to be the aftermath of an explosion in Spain’s capital of Madrid circulated on social media on Sunday, November 20.

Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis wrote on Twitter: “Reports that some people have said that there was an explosion or some sort following a fire in Madrid, Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet.”

Twitter user @lore_ab91 wrote: “What has happened in Madrid near Atocha? #madrid #atocha #explosion @MADRID @policiademadrid.”

The news comes after a seven-year-old boy died following an explosion in the Madrid town of Alcorcón.

The explosion, which happened on the evening of Thursday, October 6, resulted in the boy’s death and serious injuries to his brother and their mother.

More to follow…

Matthew Roscoe

Matthew Roscoe

Matthew is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

