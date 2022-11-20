By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:31
BREAKING: Early reports of an explosion in Madrid, Spain. Image: @lore_ab91/Twitter
Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis wrote on Twitter: “Reports that some people have said that there was an explosion or some sort following a fire in Madrid, Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet.”
#Breaking: Just in – Reports that some people have said that there was a explosion or some sort following a fire in #Madrid, #Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet. pic.twitter.com/MNZdF2Xf23
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 20, 2022
Twitter user @lore_ab91 wrote: “What has happened in Madrid near Atocha? #madrid #atocha #explosion @MADRID @policiademadrid.”
Que ha pasado en Madrid cerca de atocha? #madrid #atocha #explosion @MADRID @policiademadrid pic.twitter.com/IJx0VG1mlO
— lore (@lore_ab91) November 20, 2022
The news comes after a seven-year-old boy died following an explosion in the Madrid town of Alcorcón.
The explosion, which happened on the evening of Thursday, October 6, resulted in the boy’s death and serious injuries to his brother and their mother.
More to follow…
