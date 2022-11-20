By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 2:53

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump to Twitter following an online poll by users

Following an online poll in which Elon Musk invited users to vote, Donald Trump has been reinstated to Twitter.

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk invited users of the platform to vote on whether Donald Trump should be reinstated. The billionaire businessman announced this morning, Sunday, November 20, that the former president is being allowed back on. More than 15 million people allegedly voted.

Posting the result of the poll on his official Twitter profile, Musk wrote: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. He added the Latin phrase: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, which means: “the voice of the people is the voice of God”. In a rather close vote, 51.8 per cent said ‘yes’, while 48.2 per cent said ‘no’.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Upon hearing the news, Trump reportedly commented: “I don’t see any reason for it”, and insisted he would stay on his own Truth Social social media platform, as reported by Sky News.

In January 2021 he was permanently suspended from Twitter by the previous board. The decision was made following the rioting by his supporters at the Capitol during which several people died.

At that period in time, Trump had in excess of 80 million followers. He subsequently decided to launch his Truth Social platform. It of course remains to be seen if he takes Elon Musk up on his offer to rejoin Twitter. One would imagine that he would want the platform considering he announced a fresh bid for the US presidency earlier this week.

