By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 2:15

French striker Karim Benzema officially ruled out of 2022 Qatar World Cup

The French Football Federation released an official statement confirming its star Striker Karim Benzema had been ruled out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

As announced by the French Football Federation on Saturday, November 19, Karim Benzema, the prolific Real Madrid striker, has been officially ruled out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. They broke the news just one day before the tournament kicks off later today, Sunday 20.

The current holder of the Ballon d’Or reportedly limped out of Saturday’s training session. It was the first one he had participated in with the French squad since they arrived in Qatar last Monday 14.

“Injured in the left quadriceps, the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up his participation in the World Cup,” said a statement from the FFF.

Benzema’s muscle injury is different to the one that has kept him out of Real Madrid’s games in recent weeks. During the last month, the Frenchman has barely played 30 minutes of competitive football. It was reported that he felt severe pain in his left leg and had to abandon training. He was subsequently transferred to a prestigious clinic in Doha, accompanied by the national side’s medical team.

This is the first big bombshell news featuring a top player dropping out of this World Cup since the teams arrived in the Gulf state. There was concern over Argentina captain Lionel Messi yesterday, Saturday 19. He reportedly trained separately from the rest of the squad but there was no official news regarding his level of fitness.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.