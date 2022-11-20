BREAKING: Mass shooting reported inside Colorado Springs gay nightclub

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 9:21

ACCORDING to early reports, a mass shooting took place inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, USA.

The mass shooting reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 20 at the gay nightclub Club Q located in Colorado Springs, USA.

Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed they were responding to a shooting but did not confirm whether or not it was at CLub Q: “PIO Lt Castro responding to shooting on N Academy. ETA 45 minutes.”

The information, which was shared on social media by the prominent Twitter account @rawalerts, noted that multiple police units were on the scene after reports that more than 12 people had been shot.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting with multiple injures at a gay nightclub⁰

According to the Mirror, the shooting took place on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is celebrated on November 20 as a way of remembering those killed in transphobic attacks.

Twitter user @TreyRuffy shared pictures and videos from the scene, alongside the caption: “Multiple police units and ambulances outside Club Q – Colorado Springs.

Club Q defines itself as an adult-oriented gay & lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs and is located at 3430 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917, United States.

More to follow…

