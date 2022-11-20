Heartbreak as former British heavyweight boxer Mark Potter dies aged 47

British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter dies after tragic cancer battle He was given less than 18 months to live after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer that had spread to his spine. By JOE KRISHNAN 00:00, Sun, Nov 20, 2022 | UPDATED: 00:11, Sun, Nov 20, 2022 6 Mark Potter: The British heavyweight boxer has died after a cancer battle (Image: Express Sport) SUBSCRIBE We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info Former British heavyweight boxer and title challenger Mark Potter has died after a tragic battle with cancer. He was given less than 18 months to live at the start of 2022 after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer that had spread to his spine. RELATED ARTICLES Anthony Joshua given heads up on next fight with rematch also in works Andy Ruiz backed to beat Deontay Wilder to set up surprise AJ trilogy Tributes have been paid to the London-born fighter, including from promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, after it was announced Potter – who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in March this year – had passed away following a battle with illness. Potter was nicknamed ‘The Great White Shark’ and won 21 of 26 fights as a professional boxer, also had stints in MMA fighting and kickboxing. iFLTV confirmed Potter had passed away in a statement released on Saturday evening. “Some sad news to bring you tonight… The popular former British heavyweight, Mark ‘The Great White Shark’ Potter, has sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer,” their statement read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.” Boxing promoter Frank Warren wrote: “Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter. “Mark was a great fighter and an even bigger character who was involved in many entertaining fights over the years and was a hugely popular face around the fight scene, particularly in the London area. Mark fought some great fights during his career and was as brave as they come, but sadly he succumbed to one opponent that abides by and respects no rules at all. “We send our heartfelt sympathies to Mark’s family and friends and will honour his memory and pay tribute to him next weekend when we will observe boxing’s traditional ten bells at the O2 Arena in London. A city where he enjoyed so many good nights and lived his life to the full. Mark was a fighter right to the end and never stopped punching — may he rest in peace.”