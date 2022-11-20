Heartbreak as former British heavyweight boxer Mark Potter dies aged 47

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

iFLTV confirmed Mark Potter had passed away in a statement released late on Saturday, November 19, which read: “Some sad news to bring you tonight… The popular former British heavyweight, Mark ‘The Great White Shark’ Potter, has sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer.

Mark, who won 21 of 26 fights as a professional boxer, was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in January.

Since his diagnosis, Potter embarked on lots of charity work and awareness campaigns until his passing.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the stomach and bone, according to a GoFundMe page.

Adrian Finlay, Potter’s adopted brother-in-law wrote at the time: “Mark is the fittest and the healthiest man I know. An absolute mountain of a man with a heart of gold… anyone who knows Mark will agree. He is currently a personal trainer, doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke or take drugs.

“His life has been dedicated to boxing, personal health and fitness. Previously, he has been a professional boxer, MMA and cage fighter and has been a part of many charity fundraisers in the past.”

He added: “He’s an amazing person, a great husband, father, and friend. Will always take the time to help someone if they are in need.

“As far as the NHS are concerned, the treatment that Mark is going to receive (Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy) will only prolong the enviable and I was absolutely furious at the matter-of-fact way such devastating news was delivered, without even suggesting that there were additional therapies that can be explored.

“Stage 4 cancer does not have to mean a death sentence… many people have survived after being diagnosed with cancer exactly like this.

“Instead of laying down, accepting and giving up, they searched for additional therapies that are available.

“There are thousands of people out there who can testify to this.

“Mark is a fighter to his core.. he is not going to lay down and give up.”

Tributes flooded social media following news of Mark Potter’s death.