BREAKING: Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump to Twitter following an online poll by users Close
Trending:

Heartbreak as former British heavyweight boxer Mark Potter dies aged 47

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 8:05

Heartbreak as former British heavyweight boxer Mark Potter dies aged 47. Image: Mark Potter/Instagram

THE world of boxing has been left stunned following the death of former British heavyweight boxer and title challenger Mark Potter who died aged 47 following a battle with cancer.

iFLTV confirmed Mark Potter had passed away in a statement released late on Saturday, November 19, which read:  “Some sad news to bring you tonight… The popular former British heavyweight, Mark ‘The Great White Shark’ Potter, has sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mark, who won 21 of 26 fights as a professional boxer, was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in January.

Since his diagnosis, Potter embarked on lots of charity work and awareness campaigns until his passing.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the stomach and bone, according to a GoFundMe page.

Adrian Finlay, Potter’s adopted brother-in-law wrote at the time: “Mark is the fittest and the healthiest man I know. An absolute mountain of a man with a heart of gold… anyone who knows Mark will agree. He is currently a personal trainer, doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke or take drugs.

“His life has been dedicated to boxing, personal health and fitness. Previously, he has been a professional boxer, MMA and cage fighter and has been a part of many charity fundraisers in the past.”

He added: “He’s an amazing person, a great husband, father, and friend. Will always take the time to help someone if they are in need.

“As far as the NHS are concerned, the treatment that Mark is going to receive (Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy) will only prolong the enviable and I was absolutely furious at the matter-of-fact way such devastating news was delivered, without even suggesting that there were additional therapies that can be explored.

“Stage 4 cancer does not have to mean a death sentence… many people have survived after being diagnosed with cancer exactly like this.

“Instead of laying down, accepting and giving up, they searched for additional therapies that are available.

“There are thousands of people out there who can testify to this.

“Mark is a fighter to his core.. he is not going to lay down and give up.”

Tributes flooded social media following news of Mark Potter’s death.

 

British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter dies after tragic cancer battle

He was given less than 18 months to live after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer that had spread to his spine.

By JOE KRISHNAN
6

Mark Potter boxing

Mark Potter: The British heavyweight boxer has died after a cancer battle (Image: Express Sport)

Former British heavyweight boxer and title challenger Mark Potter has died after a tragic battle with cancer. He was given less than 18 months to live at the start of 2022 after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer that had spread to his spine.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tributes have been paid to the London-born fighter, including from promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, after it was announced Potter – who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in March this year – had passed away following a battle with illness.

 

Potter was nicknamed ‘The Great White Shark’ and won 21 of 26 fights as a professional boxer, also had stints in MMA fighting and kickboxing.

iFLTV confirmed Potter had passed away in a statement released on Saturday evening. “Some sad news to bring you tonight… The popular former British heavyweight, Mark ‘The Great White Shark’ Potter, has sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer,” their statement read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mark Potter boxer

Boxing promoter Frank Warren wrote: “Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter.

“Mark was a great fighter and an even bigger character who was involved in many entertaining fights over the years and was a hugely popular face around the fight scene, particularly in the London area. Mark fought some great fights during his career and was as brave as they come, but sadly he succumbed to one opponent that abides by and respects no rules at all.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to Mark’s family and friends and will honour his memory and pay tribute to him next weekend when we will observe boxing’s traditional ten bells at the O2 Arena in London. A city where he enjoyed so many good nights and lived his life to the full. Mark was a fighter right to the end and never stopped punching — may he rest in peace.”

Olympic gold medalist boxer Audley Harrison wrote on Twitter: “Sorry to read this, RIP Mark & condolences to his family & friends – he gave me a hella of a battle in the London ABA’s & went on to have a decent pro career too – looking back, a lot of boxers have passed in the last few years. Definitely makes you appreciate our time here.”

One person shared a video of the former heavyweight boxer fighting Danny Mardell, a young lad with Down syndrome, alongside the caption:

“REST IN PEACE MARK POTTER💙. “I wanted to make one lad smile, It has made the World smile, So humbled by peoples responses and appreciation” Mark Potter ‘Mark in a charity boxing event where he gave (Down syndrome) Danny Mardell a night he will never forget.”

Another person said: “R.I.P Mark Potter 🥊”

“Sad news. RIP Mark Potter,” another person wrote.

@EssexPR wrote: “Mark Potter has sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer. Thoughts to his friends and family at this time, I met him on several occasions and he was a true gent #RIP 🥊”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading