Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announces new 2,000-strong special military unit

By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 19:38

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

A special 2,000-strong military unit has been formed in Chechnya which can be deployed to Ukraine at any time assured the country’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov today, Sunday, November 20, announced that a new specialised military unit comprising 2,000 men is ready to be deployed in Ukraine whenever it is needed.



Posing on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “The formation of a new special structural subdivision of the Rosgvardiya Department of the Chechen Republic, the special task force AKHMAT-1, has been successfully completed. More than two thousand new jobs were created in the structure. All of them are staffed”.

“Sharip Delimkhanov, General, Head of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic, held a military formation of the special riot police unit AKHMAT-1”.

“The squad are mostly experienced fighters and combat officers hardened in numerous special operations against international terrorism. They are ready at any time at the call of the heart to move into the zone of the Special Defence Forces in Ukraine and protect the interests of our Fatherland”.

“The commander of the riot police ‘Akhmat-1’ is a dear brother, brave and courageous combat officer, Alikhan Shavkhalov. He proved himself perfectly, carrying out the tasks assigned by the Russian leadership during the Special Forces”.

“This unit is equipped with modern arms and equipment. Personnel are provided with everything necessary to serve and perform the assigned operational and combat tasks of any complexity”.

“I am sure that the “AKHMAT-1″ riot police unit will become one of the most combat-ready units in the system of the FSMF of the Russian Federation and will serve our great motherland, Russia with dignity”.

