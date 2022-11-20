Claims that Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail Prince Andrew to extort the Queen

By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 21:03

Image of Prince Andrew at York racecourse in 2019. Credit: Mick Atkins/Shutterstock.com

Paedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein planned to extort money from the Queen by blackmailing Prince Andrew claimed Sarah Ferguson’s former lover John Bryan.

According to claims made by the American businessman and financier, John Bryan, the late Jeffrey Epstein had planned to use his relationship with Prince Andrew to extort money from the Queen.

Bryan made his shocking claim during an exclusive interview with the Mail On Sunday that appeared today, Sunday, November 20. “People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con”, he told the publication.

“He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way. Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen”, Mr Bryan continued.

He added: “I believe Andrew is innocent. If he genuinely was involved in ‘orgies’ as has been alleged, then Epstein would have used that to try and bribe the Queen into paying out millions to protect her family. Andrew has never had any money. The Queen was the one with money. I truly believe Epstein was going after her but Andrew never gave him the ammunition to do so”.

Bryan is the 67-year-old former lover of Sarah Ferguson. The paparazzi famously captured images of him sucking Fergie’s toes while they were in the South of France on holiday. At that time in 1992, Sarah had recently parted from Prince Andrew with a public announcement being made to confirm their separation.

Andrew revealed during his infamous interview with BBC’s Newsnight that Ghislaine Maxwell, the paedophile’s ex-girlfriend, had introduced him to Epstein in 1999. He added that he met with the businessman at least three times a year after that and spoke about their various meetings.

Following the Duke of York’s interview, Bryan claimed that he offered Sarah Ferguson his ‘honest’ advice on how Andrew could rebuild his shattered reputation.

