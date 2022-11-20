Climate change activists stage sit-in protest inside Gordon Ramsey’s Chelsea restaurant

By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 0:26

Image of Restaurant Gordon Ramsey in Chelsea, London. Credit: Google maps - Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Jun 2021

The group of Animal Rebellion activists occupied Gordon Ramsey’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.

Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea, London, was occupied this evening, Saturday, November 19, by a group of climate change activists. At around 6pm, members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and carried out a protest. They sat at reserved tables in the fine-dining establishment and produced mock menus. Their aim was to highlight the environmental cost of dishes like veal and steak that were listed on the Hospital Road restaurant’s menu, as reported by standard.co.uk. Supporters of Animal Rebellion have left @restaurant_gr since it has now been shut down for the night! Want to get involved in actions like this? Click the link in our bio to join a local hub and begin taking action! pic.twitter.com/SDaZu6hW9s — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) November 19, 2022 “This restaurant is the perfect example of the inequality we face in the UK right now. Whilst Gordon Ramsay serves food costing a minimum of £155 per person, more than two million people are relying on food banks in this cost-of-living crisis”, said one of the activists, 39-year-old Lucia Alexander, in a statement from the group. She continued: “Instead of restaurants making colossal profits at the expense of animals, workers, and our climate, we need to feed everyone by supporting farmers and fishing communities in a transition to a plant-based food system”.

“A plant-based food system requires 75 per cent less farmland to grow food, allowing us to feed millions of additional people without the reliance on exploitative and inefficient animal farming industries. This is the answer to the cost-of-living and climate crises”, the statement added.

The police arrived on the scene but no arrests were made. “Police were called to a restaurant in Royal Hospital Road, SW3, shortly before 18:30hrs on Saturday, 19 November to reports of a group of protesters refusing to leave the premises”, said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson. “Officers attended. The restaurant was closed, and the protesters left. There were no arrests”, they added.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs”, commented a spokeswoman for the restaurant. “However, to force your way into a restaurant, disturbing hard-working staff going about their jobs and ruining the evening of guests who have waited months for their reservations is incredibly inappropriate and deeply disrespectful”.

A similar incident involving Animal Rebellion members occurred on Thursday 17, at the Michelin-starred Catch At The Old Fish Market restaurant in Weymouth, on the south coast of England. Two activists were arrested after reportedly approaching Sir David Attenborough while he was dining there.

According to Dorset Police, 45-year-old Emma Smart was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance and refusing to comply with officers. She reportedly refused to leave the establishment and was subsequently escorted off the premises at 8:45pm. The ecologist claimed she only wanted to speak for five minutes with Sir David about the need for climate change.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.